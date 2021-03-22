Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Infinix Hot 10s VS Xiaomi Poco F3 Infinix Hot 10s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

50% higher pixel density (395 vs 263 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (711 against 468 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports 33W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s Comes with 1480 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4520 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9 PPI 395 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Poco F3 +52% 711 nits Hot 10s 468 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco F3 +3% 85.9% Hot 10s 83.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 3200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 675 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco F3 +174% 996 Hot 10s 364 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco F3 +158% 3457 Hot 10s 1338 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco F3 664742 Hot 10s n/a CPU 188096 - GPU 230461 - Memory 108108 - UX 141093 - Total score 664742 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco F3 +483% 4189 Hot 10s 718 Stability 87% 98% Graphics test 25 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 4189 718 PCMark 3.0 score 11824 9022 AnTuTu 9 Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced XOS 7.6 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3968 x 2976 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.45 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F3 89.4 dB Hot 10s n/a

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced March 2021 April 2021 Release date March 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.