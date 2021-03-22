Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco F3 Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (661K versus 350K)

Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (711 against 467 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Shows 12% longer battery life (128 vs 114 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB

Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh

The phone is 6-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Poco F3 +52% 711 nits Note 11 Pro 467 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco F3 +2% 85.9% Note 11 Pro 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 3200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco F3 +93% 995 Note 11 Pro 516 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco F3 +95% 3479 Note 11 Pro 1788 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco F3 +89% 661794 Note 11 Pro 350272 CPU 188096 - GPU 230461 - Memory 108108 - UX 141093 - Total score 661794 350272 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco F3 4189 Note 11 Pro n/a Stability 87% - Graphics test 25 FPS - Graphics score 4189 - PCMark 3.0 score 11824 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced XOS 10 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F3 89.4 dB Note 11 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date March 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.