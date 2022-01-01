Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Note 12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Infinix Note 12

Xiaomi Poco F3
Infinix Note 12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 245K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Note 12

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F3
709 nits
Note 12
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 184.5 gramm (6.51 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3
85.9%
Note 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Infinix Note 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 675 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +170%
995
Note 12
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +164%
3448
Note 12
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3 +183%
693368
Note 12
245087
CPU 188510 -
GPU 244555 -
Memory 111930 -
UX 149678 -
Total score 693368 245087
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F3
4224
Note 12
n/a
Stability 89% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4224 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11618 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10.6
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 28 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:06 hr -
Watching video 14:32 hr -
Gaming 05:39 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Poco F3
30:05 hr
Note 12
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3
89.4 dB
Note 12
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2022
Release date March 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

