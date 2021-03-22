Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Infinix Zero X Pro VS Xiaomi Poco F3 Infinix Zero X Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (661K versus 356K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (711 against 515 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 6-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco F3 Price Infinix Zero X Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 86.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Poco F3 +38% 711 nits Zero X Pro 515 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F3 85.9% Zero X Pro +1% 86.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 3200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 675 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco F3 +98% 995 Zero X Pro 502 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco F3 +108% 3479 Zero X Pro 1672 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco F3 +85% 661794 Zero X Pro 356998 CPU 188096 - GPU 230461 - Memory 108108 - UX 141093 - Total score 661794 356998 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco F3 4189 Zero X Pro n/a Stability 87% - Graphics test 25 FPS - Graphics score 4189 - PCMark 3.0 score 11824 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced XOS 7.6 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.45 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F3 89.4 dB Zero X Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 September 2021 Release date March 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.