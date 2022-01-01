Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Edge 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко F3
VS
Моторола Эдж 20 Про
Xiaomi Poco F3
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (33:43 vs 30:05 hours)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Edge 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 150.8%
PWM 490 Hz 471 Hz
Response time 3 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +7%
712 nits
Edge 20 Pro
667 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3
85.9%
Edge 20 Pro +4%
89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +3%
996
Edge 20 Pro
966
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +11%
3456
Edge 20 Pro
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3
689163
Edge 20 Pro +1%
694412
CPU 194048 194428
GPU 241854 233226
Memory 110520 118946
UX 148242 152170
Total score 689163 694412
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F3
4189
Edge 20 Pro +1%
4215
Stability 87% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 4189 4215
PCMark 3.0 score 11775 -
AnTuTu 9 Rating (87th and 81st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 21 GB 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:06 hr 09:54 hr
Watching video 14:32 hr 18:31 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 03:59 hr
Standby 83 hr 112 hr
General battery life
Poco F3
30:05 hr
Edge 20 Pro +12%
33:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.3
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 +8%
89.4 dB
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2021
Release date March 2021 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
19 (48.7%)
20 (51.3%)
Total votes: 39

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 or X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 or X3 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Apple iPhone 13
4. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Oppo Realme 7 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco F3 or OnePlus 9R
6. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
8. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or OnePlus 9 Pro
9. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or OnePlus 9
10. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or Huawei Honor 50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish