Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Delivers 671% higher peek brightness (709 against 92 nits)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4020 mAh
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 536K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 995 and 823 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Weighs 41 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 96%
PWM 490 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 3 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F3 +671%
709 nits
Edge 30
92 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3
85.9%
Edge 30
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 675 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +21%
995
Edge 30
823
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +21%
3448
Edge 30
2855
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3 +29%
693368
Edge 30
536672
CPU 188510 132596
GPU 244555 175192
Memory 111930 100478
UX 149678 133352
Total score 693368 536672
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F3
4224
Edge 30
n/a
Stability 89% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4224 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11618 -
AnTuTu Android Results (111th and 193rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 21 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:06 hr -
Watching video 14:32 hr -
Gaming 05:39 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Poco F3
30:05 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 +6%
89.4 dB
Edge 30
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 April 2022
Release date March 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F3. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30.

