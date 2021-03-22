Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs A94 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Oppo A94 5G

Ксиаоми Поко F3
VS
Оппо А94 5G
Xiaomi Poco F3
Oppo A94 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo A94 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (615K versus 318K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (709 against 575 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco F3
88
A94 5G
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Poco F3
94
A94 5G
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco F3
81
A94 5G
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco F3
66
A94 5G
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco F3
89
A94 5G
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco F3
83
A94 5G
70

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
A94 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.9%
PWM 490 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 3 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +23%
709 nits
A94 5G
575 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 +1%
85.9%
A94 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Oppo A94 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3
999
A94 5G
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3
3445
A94 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +93%
615294
A94 5G
318889
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (45th and 86th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 21 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:56 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3
15:58 hr
A94 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3
19:02 hr
A94 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco F3
23:40 hr
A94 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco F3
n/a
A94 5G
116
Video quality
Poco F3
n/a
A94 5G
94
Generic camera score
Poco F3
n/a
A94 5G
108

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3
89.4 dB
A94 5G +3%
92.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2021
Release date March 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 412 USD -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco F3 vs Poco X3 NFC
2. Poco F3 vs Poco X3 Pro
3. Poco F3 vs Poco F3 GT
4. Poco F3 vs Realme 7
5. Poco F3 vs Mi 10T
6. A94 5G vs Poco X3 NFC
7. A94 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. A94 5G vs Realme 7
9. A94 5G vs Mi 11 Lite 5G
10. A94 5G vs Vivo Y31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish