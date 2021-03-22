Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Find X2 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Oppo Find X2 Lite

Ксиаоми Поко F3
VS
Оппо Find X2 Лайт
Xiaomi Poco F3
Oppo Find X2 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Find X2 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (685K versus 324K)
  • Delivers 104% higher maximum brightness (1308 against 641 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 495 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4025 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Lite
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Find X2 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 247 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +104%
1308 nits
Find X2 Lite
641 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 +2%
85.9%
Find X2 Lite
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Oppo Find X2 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 620
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +61%
934
Find X2 Lite
579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +114%
3277
Find X2 Lite
1528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +111%
685426
Find X2 Lite
324882

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time - 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 116°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6550 x 4928
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3
n/a
Find X2 Lite
91.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 338 USD ~ 500 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Xiaomi Poco F3
2. OnePlus Nord or Xiaomi Poco F3
3. Oppo Realme 7 Pro or Xiaomi Poco F3
4. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 or Xiaomi Poco F3
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or Oppo Find X2 Lite
6. Huawei P30 Pro or Oppo Find X2 Lite
7. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Oppo Find X2 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Oppo Find X2 Lite
9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite or Oppo Find X2 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish