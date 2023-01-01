Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Oppo Realme 10 VS Xiaomi Poco F3 Oppo Realme 10 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 394K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (710 against 607 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Shows 25% longer battery life (37:41 vs 30:05 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh

Weighs 18 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.2% PWM 490 Hz 409 Hz Response time 3 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco F3 +17% 710 nits Realme 10 607 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco F3 +2% 85.9% Realme 10 84.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 21 GB 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:06 hr 13:35 hr Watching video 14:32 hr 15:55 hr Gaming 05:39 hr 07:08 hr Standby 83 hr 121 hr General battery life Poco F3 30:05 hr Realme 10 +25% 37:41 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F3 +7% 89.4 dB Realme 10 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 November 2022 Release date March 2021 November 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.