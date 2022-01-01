Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco F3 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (686K versus 400K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (711 against 566 nits)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Shows 18% longer battery life (134 vs 114 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco F3 Price Oppo Realme 9 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Poco F3 +26% 711 nits Realme 9 Pro 566 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco F3 +2% 85.9% Realme 9 Pro 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 3200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 619 GPU clock 675 MHz - FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco F3 +43% 993 Realme 9 Pro 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco F3 +73% 3476 Realme 9 Pro 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco F3 +71% 686184 Realme 9 Pro 400589 CPU 191033 - GPU 241988 - Memory 113029 - UX 145363 - Total score 686184 400589 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco F3 4189 Realme 9 Pro n/a Stability 87% - Graphics test 25 FPS - Graphics score 4189 - PCMark 3.0 score 11747 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 3.0 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 24 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F3 89.4 dB Realme 9 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 February 2022 Release date March 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.