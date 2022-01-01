Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Oppo Realme Q3s VS Xiaomi Poco F3 Oppo Realme Q3s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Q3s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (686K versus 533K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (711 against 594 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 993 and 769 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3s Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh

The phone is 7-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Poco F3 +20% 711 nits Realme Q3s 594 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco F3 +3% 85.9% Realme Q3s 83.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Oppo Realme Q3s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L GPU clock 675 MHz - FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco F3 +29% 993 Realme Q3s 769 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco F3 +25% 3476 Realme Q3s 2778 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco F3 +29% 686184 Realme Q3s 533242 CPU 191033 158995 GPU 241988 156019 Memory 113029 86360 UX 145363 135182 Total score 686184 533242 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco F3 +70% 4189 Realme Q3s 2460 Stability 87% 99% Graphics test 25 FPS 14 FPS Graphics score 4189 2460 PCMark 3.0 score 11747 12398 AnTuTu 9 Android Results (76th and 144th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes - Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F3 89.4 dB Realme Q3s n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date March 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco F3. It has a better performance, software, design, and sound.