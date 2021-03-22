Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Oppo Reno 5 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 5 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (615K versus 312K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (709 against 628 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 5G
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 24 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|490 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:56 hr
|0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|December 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 375 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.
