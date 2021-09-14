Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G

Xiaomi Poco F3
Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (708 against 596 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +19%
708 nits
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
596 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3
85.9%
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G +3%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3
656804
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G +5%
692090
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.3
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 May 2021
Release date March 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 480 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Avatar
XGYS 14 September 2021 08:14
There's some mistake in the Reno 6's specs, it features a 16MP ultrawide lens and 13MP telephoto lens. It also comes with a stereo speaker and an AMOLED panel instead of OLED.
0 Reply
Avatar
Alex 14 September 2021 14:56
ok, thank you for your help.
0 Reply
