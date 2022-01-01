Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Samsung Galaxy A13
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 5.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (690K versus 127K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (711 against 584 nits)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Shows 15% longer battery life (34:36 vs 30:05 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|83.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.9%
|PWM
|490 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3 ms
|33 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1257:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +555%
996
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +491%
3462
586
|CPU
|194048
|43950
|GPU
|241854
|22702
|Memory
|110520
|38791
|UX
|148242
|22119
|Total score
|690913
|127293
|Stability
|87%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4189
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11775
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:56 hr
|2:18 hr
|Web browsing
|11:06 hr
|11:55 hr
|Watching video
|14:32 hr
|13:14 hr
|Gaming
|05:39 hr
|07:21 hr
|Standby
|83 hr
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|24
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.
