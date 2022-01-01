Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (690K versus 266K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (711 against 463 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (36:57 vs 30:05 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +54%
711 nits
Galaxy A23
463 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 +3%
85.9%
Galaxy A23
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 610
GPU clock 675 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +159%
996
Galaxy A23
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +112%
3462
Galaxy A23
1634
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3 +160%
690913
Galaxy A23
266103
CPU 194048 81885
GPU 241854 48510
Memory 110520 64789
UX 148242 71783
Total score 690913 266103
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F3
4189
Galaxy A23
n/a
Stability 87% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4189 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11775 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size 21 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:06 hr 14:27 hr
Watching video 14:32 hr 12:41 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 83 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Poco F3
30:05 hr
Galaxy A23 +23%
36:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3
89.4 dB
Galaxy A23
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2021 March 2022
Release date March 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

