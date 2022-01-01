Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Galaxy A33 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (702K versus 393K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1007 and 733 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (32:05 vs 30:05 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Galaxy A33 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.3%
PWM 490 Hz 366 Hz
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F3
717 nits
Galaxy A33 5G +2%
730 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 +3%
85.9%
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G68
GPU clock 675 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +37%
1007
Galaxy A33 5G
733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +82%
3488
Galaxy A33 5G
1918
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3 +79%
702535
Galaxy A33 5G
393447
CPU 192076 102701
GPU 243072 109820
Memory 114835 71863
UX 147172 107363
Total score 702535 393447
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F3 +89%
4275
Galaxy A33 5G
2258
Stability 90% 98%
Graphics test 25 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 4275 2258
PCMark 3.0 score 11555 10769
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size 21 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:06 hr 10:26 hr
Watching video 14:32 hr 15:03 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 05:57 hr
Standby 83 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Poco F3
30:05 hr
Galaxy A33 5G +7%
32:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 +1%
89.4 dB
Galaxy A33 5G
88.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2022
Release date March 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

