Xiaomi Poco F3
Samsung Galaxy A80

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 246K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (114 vs 90 hours)
  • Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3700 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (725 against 618 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Galaxy A80

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 86.03%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +17%
725 nits
Galaxy A80
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3
85.9%
Galaxy A80
86.03%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Samsung Galaxy A80 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618
GPU clock 587 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +67%
939
Galaxy A80
563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +96%
3301
Galaxy A80
1685
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +156%
632754
Galaxy A80
246714
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (24th and 249th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 +65%
15:58 hr
Galaxy A80
9:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 +32%
19:02 hr
Galaxy A80
14:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3
23:40 hr
Galaxy A80 +4%
24:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - Aperture: f/1.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8000 x 6000
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3
n/a
Galaxy A80
84.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2019
Release date March 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.22 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.43 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

