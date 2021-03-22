Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Samsung Galaxy A80
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 246K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 27% longer battery life (114 vs 90 hours)
- Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3700 mAh
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (725 against 618 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
- Optical image stabilization
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
98
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|86.03%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1267 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +67%
939
563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +96%
3301
1685
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +156%
632754
246714
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (24th and 249th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|0:56 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 +65%
15:58 hr
9:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 +32%
19:02 hr
14:44 hr
Talk (3G)
23:40 hr
Galaxy A80 +4%
24:44 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- Aperture: f/1.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|8000 x 6000
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2019
|Release date
|March 2021
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.22 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.43 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1