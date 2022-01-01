Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Ксиаоми Поко F3
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10
Xiaomi Poco F3
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (30:05 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Comes with 1120 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3400 mAh
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (690K versus 509K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (819 against 711 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 88.08%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.1%
PWM 490 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3
711 nits
Galaxy S10 +15%
819 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3
85.9%
Galaxy S10 +3%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 675 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +43%
996
Galaxy S10
695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +69%
3462
Galaxy S10
2054
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3 +36%
690913
Galaxy S10
509619
CPU 194048 123447
GPU 241854 191749
Memory 110520 85737
UX 148242 108901
Total score 690913 509619
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F3 +32%
4189
Galaxy S10
3176
Stability 87% 82%
Graphics test 25 FPS 19 FPS
Graphics score 4189 3176
PCMark 3.0 score 11775 8806
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (98th and 194th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0
OS size 21 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:06 hr 06:03 hr
Watching video 14:32 hr 10:32 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 03:12 hr
Standby 83 hr 70 hr
General battery life
Poco F3 +46%
30:05 hr
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.45 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 +2%
89.4 dB
Galaxy S10
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2019
Release date March 2021 March 2019
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F3. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
24 (70.6%)
10 (29.4%)
Total votes: 34

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
4. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Xiaomi 11T
5. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Google Pixel 6
6. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy A52
7. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone 13
8. Samsung Galaxy S10 and S22 Ultra
9. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone 12
10. Samsung Galaxy S10 and S22 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish