Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Xiaomi Poco F3
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 465K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Galaxy S10 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 87.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 32 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +3%
725 nits
Galaxy S10 Lite
705 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3
85.9%
Galaxy S10 Lite +2%
87.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +28%
939
Galaxy S10 Lite
732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +34%
3301
Galaxy S10 Lite
2461
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +36%
632754
Galaxy S10 Lite
465066
AnTuTu Ranking (24th and 89th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size - 22.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 +17%
15:58 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite
13:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3
19:02 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite
19:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3
23:40 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +47%
34:29 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (69th and 55th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3
n/a
Galaxy S10 Lite
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 January 2020
Release date March 2021 January 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) - 0.484 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

