Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (114 vs 78 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (620K versus 506K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (808 against 707 nits)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Galaxy S20

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.8%
PWM 490 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 3 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3
707 nits
Galaxy S20 +14%
808 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3
85.9%
Galaxy S20 +4%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 587 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3
914
Galaxy S20 +1%
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +19%
3224
Galaxy S20
2703
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +23%
620667
Galaxy S20
506599
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 21 GB 20.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 +35%
15:58 hr
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 +58%
19:02 hr
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 +65%
23:40 hr
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2592 x 3872
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 +4%
89.4 dB
Galaxy S20
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2020
Release date March 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F3. But if the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20.

