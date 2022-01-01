Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

VS
Xiaomi Poco F3
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (114 vs 92 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (790 against 711 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97%
PWM 490 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 3 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3
711 nits
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +11%
790 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 +1%
85.9%
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3
993
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +11%
1103
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +14%
3476
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3047
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3
686184
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +8%
741046
CPU 191033 192462
GPU 241988 274124
Memory 113029 128894
UX 145363 146347
Total score 686184 741046
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 87% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4189 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11747 -
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (76th and 43rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 4.0
OS size 21 GB 17.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 +52%
15:58 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
10:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 +16%
19:02 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3
23:40 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +33%
31:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 +1%
89.4 dB
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 January 2022
Release date March 2021 January 2022
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
24 (63.2%)
14 (36.8%)
Total votes: 38

