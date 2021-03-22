Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Ксиаоми Поко F3
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
Xiaomi Poco F3
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (1014 against 707 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Poco F3
707 nits
Galaxy S21 Ultra +43%
1014 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 227 gramm (8.01 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3
85.9%
Galaxy S21 Ultra +5%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 587 MHz 760 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3
914
Galaxy S21 Ultra +20%
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3
3224
Galaxy S21 Ultra +7%
3448
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +4%
620667
Galaxy S21 Ultra
595955
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (45th and 32nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 21 GB 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 +4%
15:58 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra
15:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 +8%
19:02 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra
17:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3
23:40 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +51%
35:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 7864 x 5200
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 +2%
89.4 dB
Galaxy S21 Ultra
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 January 2021
Release date March 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
18 (90%)
2 (10%)
Total votes: 20

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F3
2. OnePlus Nord and Xiaomi Poco F3
3. Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F3
4. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Xiaomi Poco F3
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish