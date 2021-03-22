Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.