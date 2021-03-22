Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Tecno Phantom X VS Xiaomi Poco F3 Tecno Phantom X Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (661K versus 358K)

Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (711 against 447 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Shows 7% longer battery life (122 vs 114 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 385 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 91.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Poco F3 +59% 711 nits Phantom X 447 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F3 85.9% Phantom X +6% 91.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 3200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 675 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco F3 +98% 995 Phantom X 502 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco F3 +111% 3479 Phantom X 1646 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco F3 +85% 661794 Phantom X 358480 CPU 188096 94218 GPU 230461 101671 Memory 108108 69897 UX 141093 95887 Total score 661794 358480 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco F3 4189 Phantom X n/a Stability 87% - Graphics test 25 FPS - Graphics score 4189 - PCMark 3.0 score 11824 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced HIOS 7.6 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F3 89.4 dB Phantom X n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 June 2021 Release date March 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.