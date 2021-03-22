Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Vivo V21e 5G VS Xiaomi Poco F3 Vivo V21e 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Vivo V21e 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (661K versus 342K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (711 against 596 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Weighs 31 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Poco F3 +19% 711 nits V21e 5G 596 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Glass - Frame material Plastic - Colors White, Black, Blue Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F3 +2% 85.9% V21e 5G 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Vivo V21e 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 3200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 675 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco F3 +82% 995 V21e 5G 547 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco F3 +103% 3479 V21e 5G 1717 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco F3 +94% 661794 V21e 5G 342001 CPU 188096 107237 GPU 230461 88273 Memory 108108 58515 UX 141093 88823 Total score 661794 342001 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco F3 +280% 4189 V21e 5G 1103 Stability 87% - Graphics test 25 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 4189 1103 PCMark 3.0 score 11824 - AnTuTu 9 Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch OS 11.1 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital - 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes - Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 24 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F3 89.4 dB V21e 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 May 2021 Release date March 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.