Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Vivo V23 5G VS Xiaomi Poco F3 Vivo V23 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (686K versus 474K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 11% longer battery life (114 vs 103 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4200 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (711 against 626 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The phone is 9-months newer

Weighs 15 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Poco F3 +14% 711 nits V23 5G 626 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F3 85.9% V23 5G +2% 88%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 3200 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 675 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco F3 +34% 993 V23 5G 739 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco F3 +63% 3476 V23 5G 2134 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco F3 +45% 686184 V23 5G 474033 CPU 191033 116402 GPU 241988 136048 Memory 113029 95945 UX 145363 126331 Total score 686184 474033 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco F3 +82% 4189 V23 5G 2301 Stability 87% - Graphics test 25 FPS 13 FPS Graphics score 4189 2301 PCMark 3.0 score 11747 7538 AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (76th and 188th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch 12 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F3 89.4 dB V23 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date March 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.