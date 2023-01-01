Xiaomi Poco F3 vs 12T Pro VS Xiaomi Poco F3 Xiaomi 12T Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 698K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 900 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.2% PWM 490 Hz 120 Hz Response time 3 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco F3 722 nits 12T Pro +27% 919 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F3 85.9% 12T Pro +1% 86.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size 21 GB 33 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:06 hr 12:04 hr Watching video 14:32 hr 15:07 hr Gaming 05:39 hr 05:33 hr Standby 83 hr 93 hr General battery life Poco F3 30:05 hr 12T Pro +8% 32:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 - Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.47" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco F3 n/a 12T Pro 130 Video quality Poco F3 n/a 12T Pro 134 Generic camera score Poco F3 n/a 12T Pro 129

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F3 89.4 dB 12T Pro +1% 90.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2022 Release date March 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.