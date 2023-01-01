Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Xiaomi 13 VS Xiaomi Poco F3 Xiaomi 13 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi 13, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1228K versus 698K)

76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1228K versus 698K) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.36 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 414 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1900 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco F3 722 nits Xiaomi 13 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F3 85.9% Xiaomi 13 +4% 89.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14 OS size 21 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4520 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:06 hr - Watching video 14:32 hr - Gaming 05:39 hr - Standby 83 hr - General battery life Poco F3 30:05 hr Xiaomi 13 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Optical, 3.2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (54 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 22 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F3 89.4 dB Xiaomi 13 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 December 2022 Release date March 2021 December 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.