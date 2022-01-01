Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Black Shark 5 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Shows 23% longer battery life (30:05 vs 24:30 hours)
- Weighs 24 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1089K versus 693K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1170 and 995 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|85.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|490 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|163.83 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.35 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
995
Black Shark 5 Pro +18%
1170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3448
3637
|CPU
|188510
|241049
|GPU
|244555
|446381
|Memory
|111930
|231742
|UX
|149678
|174369
|Total score
|693368
|1089084
|Stability
|89%
|91%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|4224
|9950
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11618
|13549
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores (111th and 6th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Joy UI 13
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|4650 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|0:56 hr
|0:18 hr
|Web browsing
|11:06 hr
|08:54 hr
|Watching video
|14:32 hr
|10:43 hr
|Gaming
|05:39 hr
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|83 hr
|74 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5312 x 2988
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F3.
