Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Black Shark 5 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко F3
VS
Ксиаоми Black Shark 5 Про
Xiaomi Poco F3
Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (30:05 vs 24:30 hours)
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1089K versus 693K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1170 and 995 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Black Shark 5 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F3 +4%
709 nits
Black Shark 5 Pro
679 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.83 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.35 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 675 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3
995
Black Shark 5 Pro +18%
1170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3
3448
Black Shark 5 Pro +5%
3637
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3
693368
Black Shark 5 Pro +57%
1089084
CPU 188510 241049
GPU 244555 446381
Memory 111930 231742
UX 149678 174369
Total score 693368 1089084
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F3
4224
Black Shark 5 Pro +136%
9950
Stability 89% 91%
Graphics test 25 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 4224 9950
PCMark 3.0 score 11618 13549
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Joy UI 13
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4650 mAh
Charge power 33 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:06 hr 08:54 hr
Watching video 14:32 hr 10:43 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 83 hr 74 hr
General battery life
Poco F3 +23%
30:05 hr
Black Shark 5 Pro
24:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2022
Release date March 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F3.

User opinions

