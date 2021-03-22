Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Mi 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Mi 8 Lite

Ксиаоми Поко F3
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
Xiaomi Poco F3
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (612K versus 174K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (114 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 1170 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3350 mAh
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (704 against 463 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Mi 8 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.9%
PWM 490 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 3 ms 46.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1276:1
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +52%
704 nits
Mi 8 Lite
463 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 +4%
85.9%
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 512
GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +178%
922
Mi 8 Lite
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +130%
3261
Mi 8 Lite
1416
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco F3
n/a
Mi 8 Lite
139873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +251%
612143
Mi 8 Lite
174215

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 21 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 3350 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 +52%
15:58 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 +87%
19:02 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3
23:40 hr
Mi 8 Lite +26%
29:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5760 x 4312
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 +5%
89.4 dB
Mi 8 Lite
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2018
Release date March 2021 September 2018
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.749 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.585 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco F3
2. OnePlus Nord vs Poco F3
3. Realme 7 Pro vs Poco F3
4. Pocophone F1 vs Poco F3
5. Redmi Note 7 vs Mi 8 Lite
6. Mi A3 vs Mi 8 Lite
7. Mi 9 Lite vs Mi 8 Lite
8. Galaxy A51 vs Mi 8 Lite
9. Redmi Note 9 vs Mi 8 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish