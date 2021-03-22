Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.