Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi A2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 4.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (685K versus 161K)
  • Delivers 211% higher maximum brightness (1308 against 420 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1510 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3010 mAh
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco F3
90
Mi A2
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Poco F3
98
Mi A2
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco F3
81
Mi A2
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco F3
69
Mi A2
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco F3
89
Mi A2
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco F3
83
Mi A2
55

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Mi A2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 77.63%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +211%
1308 nits
Mi A2
420 nits

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 +11%
85.9%
Mi A2
77.63%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Xiaomi Mi A2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 512
GPU clock 587 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +171%
934
Mi A2
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +175%
3277
Mi A2
1192
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +323%
685426
Mi A2
161995

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3
n/a
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3
n/a
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3
n/a
Mi A2
21:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical Digital, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No -
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5184 x 3880
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* - No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3
n/a
Mi A2
89 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2018
Release date March 2021 August 2018
Launch price ~ 338 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) - 0.963 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.639 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

