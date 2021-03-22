Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Mi Max 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Mi Max 3

Ксиаоми Поко F3
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
Xiaomi Poco F3
Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 4.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (685K versus 149K)
  • Delivers 160% higher maximum brightness (1308 against 504 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4520 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Poco F3
100
Mi Max 3
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Mi Max 3

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 33.5 ms
Contrast - 1814:1
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +160%
1308 nits
Mi Max 3
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 +8%
85.9%
Mi Max 3
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 3200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 509
GPU clock 587 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3
934
Mi Max 3
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3
3277
Mi Max 3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +360%
685426
Mi Max 3
149091

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:16 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3
n/a
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3
n/a
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3
n/a
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash LED No
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* - No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3
n/a
Mi Max 3
79.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2018
Release date March 2021 July 2018
Launch price ~ 338 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 1.584 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.417 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 or X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Oppo Realme 7
4. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Mi 10T
5. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Redmi K40
6. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Huawei P30 Lite
8. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Redmi Note 9S
10. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Redmi Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish