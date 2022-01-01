Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.