Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Poco C40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
- 5.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 131K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
- Comes with 1480 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4520 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.71 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1650 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|-
|PPI
|395 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|400 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|490 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|JLQ JR510
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|-
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|188510
|36431
|GPU
|244555
|22163
|Memory
|111930
|37186
|UX
|149678
|36684
|Total score
|693821
|131851
|Stability
|89%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4224
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11618
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13 for POCO
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:56 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:06 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:32 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:39 hr
|-
|Standby
|83 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|4
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2021
|July 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.
