Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Poco C40 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Poco C40

Ксиаоми Поко F3
VS
Ксиаоми Поко С40
Xiaomi Poco F3
Xiaomi Poco C40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • 5.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 131K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Comes with 1480 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4520 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Poco C40

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 395 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F3
709 nits
Poco C40
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 +5%
85.9%
Poco C40
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Xiaomi Poco C40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G JLQ JR510
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 650 -
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +541%
994
Poco C40
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +364%
3474
Poco C40
748
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3 +426%
693821
Poco C40
131851
CPU 188510 36431
GPU 244555 22163
Memory 111930 37186
UX 149678 36684
Total score 693821 131851
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F3
4224
Poco C40
n/a
Stability 89% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4224 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11618 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 for POCO
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:56 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:06 hr -
Watching video 14:32 hr -
Gaming 05:39 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Poco F3
30:05 hr
Poco C40
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3
89.4 dB
Poco C40
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2021 July 2022
Release date March 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
4. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Xiaomi 11T
5. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Google Pixel 6
6. Xiaomi Poco C40 or X3 Pro
7. Xiaomi Poco C40 or Poco M3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish