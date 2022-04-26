Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 GT vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 377 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4323 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 82% longer battery life (45:56 vs 25:16 hours)
  • Delivers 132% higher peak brightness (1757 against 757 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4 GT
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.9%
PWM 121 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4 GT
757 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +132%
1757 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 GT
86.2%
iPhone 14 Pro Max +2%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT
1295
iPhone 14 Pro Max +45%
1879
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT
3611
iPhone 14 Pro Max +49%
5386
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4 GT
946881
iPhone 14 Pro Max +1%
953305
CPU 215062 242019
GPU 419596 407261
Memory 157599 167432
UX 162410 145864
Total score 946881 953305
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 50% 82%
Graphics test 56 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 9355 9802
PCMark 3.0 score 12998 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 33 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 120 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:14 hr 15:02 hr
Watching video 11:39 hr 21:10 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 07:12 hr
Standby 75 hr 156 hr
General battery life
Poco F4 GT
25:16 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +82%
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4 GT
86.6 dB
iPhone 14 Pro Max +3%
89 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 September 2022
Release date April 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
34 (82.9%)
7 (17.1%)
Total votes: 41

