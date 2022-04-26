Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 GT vs Legion Y90 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Lenovo Legion Y90

Ксиаоми Поко F4 GT
VS
Леново Легион Y90
Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
Lenovo Legion Y90

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Lenovo Legion Y90, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1292 and 1184 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y90
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5600 vs 4700 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4 GT
vs
Legion Y90

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.92 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 81.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 121 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4 GT
760 nits
Legion Y90
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 177 mm (6.97 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 10.1 mm (0.4 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 252 gramm (8.89 oz)
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 GT +5%
86.2%
Legion Y90
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Lenovo Legion Y90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16, 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +9%
1292
Legion Y90
1184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT
3624
Legion Y90 +2%
3681
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4 GT +4%
1046197
Legion Y90
1006882
CPU 251923 207539
GPU 451857 451163
Memory 172789 197359
UX 169806 154605
Total score 1046197 1006882
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 50% -
Graphics test 56 FPS -
Graphics score 9374 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12984 -
AnTuTu Rating (12th and 19th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 ZUI 13
OS size 33 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5600 mAh
Charge power 120 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:23 hr -
Watching video 11:39 hr -
Gaming 03:52 hr -
Standby 75 hr -
General battery life
Poco F4 GT
25:18 hr
Legion Y90
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV64A
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4 GT
86.6 dB
Legion Y90
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 March 2022
Release date April 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Lenovo Legion Y90. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco F4 GT vs Poco X3 Pro
2. Poco F4 GT vs 11T Pro
3. Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi 12
4. Poco F4 GT vs Redmi K50 Gaming
5. Poco F4 GT vs Poco F4
6. Legion Y90 vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
7. Legion Y90 vs ROG Phone 5
8. Legion Y90 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
9. Legion Y90 vs nubia Red Magic 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish