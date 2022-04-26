Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 GT vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs OnePlus 9 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко F4 GT
VS
Ванплас 9 Про
Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (951K versus 777K)
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1240 and 1125 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (31:51 vs 23:54 hours)
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (866 against 755 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4 GT
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.8%
PWM - 192 Hz
Response time - 41.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F4 GT
755 nits
9 Pro +15%
866 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 GT
86.2%
9 Pro +5%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +10%
1240
9 Pro
1125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT
3607
9 Pro +1%
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4 GT +22%
951594
9 Pro
777235
CPU - 184895
GPU - 319794
Memory - 129075
UX - 147558
Total score 951594 777235
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4 GT
n/a
9 Pro
5706
Stability - 57%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5706
PCMark 3.0 score - 12169
AnTuTu Android Results (12th and 59th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 Oxygen OS 12
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:52 hr 11:28 hr
Watching video 10:45 hr 12:04 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 68 hr 113 hr
General battery life
Poco F4 GT
23:54 hr
9 Pro +33%
31:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 140°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco F4 GT
n/a
9 Pro
129
Video quality
Poco F4 GT
n/a
9 Pro
108
Generic camera score
Poco F4 GT
n/a
9 Pro
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4 GT
n/a
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 March 2021
Release date April 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
3. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
4. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming
5. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
6. OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
7. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11
8. OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R
9. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish