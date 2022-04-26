Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the OnePlus Ace, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.