Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 GT vs Find X5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Oppo Find X5

Ксиаоми Поко F4 GT
VS
Оппо Find X5
Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
Oppo Find X5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (956K versus 816K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1311 and 1129 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (32:53 vs 25:16 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4 GT
vs
Find X5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 121 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4 GT
766 nits
Find X5 +6%
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 GT
86.2%
Find X5 +3%
89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Oppo Find X5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +16%
1311
Find X5
1129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT
3651
Find X5 +1%
3684
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4 GT +17%
956089
Find X5
816599
CPU 215062 -
GPU 419596 -
Memory 157599 -
UX 162410 -
Total score 956089 816599
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4 GT +61%
9355
Find X5
5827
Stability 50% 63%
Graphics test 56 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 9355 5827
PCMark 3.0 score 12998 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (36th and 72nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 33 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:14 hr 11:53 hr
Watching video 11:39 hr 16:27 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 05:20 hr
Standby 75 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Poco F4 GT
25:16 hr
Find X5 +30%
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 110°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4 GT
86.6 dB
Find X5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 February 2022
Release date April 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi 12
4. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming
5. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
6. Oppo Find X5 vs Apple iPhone 13
7. Oppo Find X5 vs OnePlus 10 Pro
8. Oppo Find X5 vs Huawei P30 Pro
9. Oppo Find X5 vs Oppo Find X3 Neo
10. Oppo Find X5 vs Oppo Find X5 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish