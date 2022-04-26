Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Oppo Find X5 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (951K versus 690K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1240 and 997 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 24% longer battery life (29:32 vs 23:54 hours)
- 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
- Reverse charging feature
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
96
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
79
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.2%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|361 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +24%
1240
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT +6%
3607
3406
|CPU
|-
|125368
|GPU
|-
|326569
|Memory
|-
|123065
|UX
|-
|116513
|Total score
|951594
|690651
AnTuTu Ranking (12th and 100th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12.1
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS size
|-
|24.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:17 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|08:52 hr
|10:38 hr
|Watching video
|10:45 hr
|14:34 hr
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|06:12 hr
|Standby
|68 hr
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|110°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5 Pro. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT.
