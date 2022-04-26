Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 GT vs Realme GT Neo 2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2

Ксиаоми Поко F4 GT
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Нео 2
Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
Oppo Realme GT Neo 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (951K versus 720K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (755 against 655 nits)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1240 and 1014 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (36:16 vs 23:54 hours)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4 GT
vs
Realme GT Neo 2

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 531 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F4 GT +15%
755 nits
Realme GT Neo 2
655 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 GT +1%
86.2%
Realme GT Neo 2
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650
GPU clock 818 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +22%
1240
Realme GT Neo 2
1014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT +14%
3607
Realme GT Neo 2
3162
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4 GT +32%
951594
Realme GT Neo 2
720089
CPU - 200911
GPU - 241290
Memory - 122004
UX - 156748
Total score 951594 720089
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4228
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (12th and 82nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:52 hr 12:08 hr
Watching video 10:45 hr 18:14 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 68 hr 112 hr
General battery life
Poco F4 GT
23:54 hr
Realme GT Neo 2 +52%
36:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 September 2021
Release date April 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT or Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
3. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT or Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
4. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT or Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming
5. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
6. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 or Huawei Honor 50
7. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 or Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
8. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 or Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
9. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 or Oppo Realme GT Neo

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish