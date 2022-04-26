Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (951K versus 720K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (755 against 655 nits)
- The phone is 7-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1240 and 1014 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
- Shows 52% longer battery life (36:16 vs 23:54 hours)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|397 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.2%
|85.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|531 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Yellow
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +22%
1240
1014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT +14%
3607
3162
|CPU
|-
|200911
|GPU
|-
|241290
|Memory
|-
|122004
|UX
|-
|156748
|Total score
|951594
|720089
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|4228
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (12th and 82nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:17 hr
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|08:52 hr
|12:08 hr
|Watching video
|10:45 hr
|18:14 hr
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|05:37 hr
|Standby
|68 hr
|112 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
106
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|April 2022
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2.
