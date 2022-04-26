Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master, which is powered by Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master
- Shows 54% longer battery life (38:58 vs 25:16 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1057K versus 946K)
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.2%
|90.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|-
|PWM
|121 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Yellow
|White, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3611
3999
|CPU
|215062
|269475
|GPU
|419596
|437498
|Memory
|157599
|176341
|UX
|162410
|176240
|Total score
|946881
|1057431
|Stability
|50%
|93%
|Graphics test
|56 FPS
|61 FPS
|Graphics score
|9355
|10270
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12998
|15682
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smartphone Scores (36th and 15th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|33 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (99% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:17 hr
|0:31 hr
|Web browsing
|09:14 hr
|11:52 hr
|Watching video
|11:39 hr
|16:32 hr
|Gaming
|04:15 hr
|05:17 hr
|Standby
|75 hr
|152 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|150°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT.
