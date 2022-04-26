Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 GT vs Realme GT2 Explorer Master – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master

Ксиаоми Поко F4 GT
VS
Оппо Реалми GT2 Explorer Master
Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master, which is powered by Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master
  • Shows 54% longer battery life (38:58 vs 25:16 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1057K versus 946K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4 GT
vs
Realme GT2 Explorer Master

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 90.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 121 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4 GT
757 nits
Realme GT2 Explorer Master +5%
793 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow White, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 215062 269475
GPU 419596 437498
Memory 157599 176341
UX 162410 176240
Total score 946881 1057431
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 50% 93%
Graphics test 56 FPS 61 FPS
Graphics score 9355 10270
PCMark 3.0 score 12998 15682
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 33 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (99% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:14 hr 11:52 hr
Watching video 11:39 hr 16:32 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 05:17 hr
Standby 75 hr 152 hr
General battery life
Poco F4 GT
25:16 hr
Realme GT2 Explorer Master +54%
38:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 150°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 July 2022
Release date April 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (22.2%)
7 (77.8%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. 11T Pro and Poco F4 GT
2. Poco F3 and Poco F4 GT
3. Realme GT2 Pro and Poco F4 GT
4. Find X5 Pro and Poco F4 GT
5. Poco F4 and Poco F4 GT
6. Realme GT2 Pro and Realme GT2 Explorer Master
7. 12T Pro and Realme GT2 Explorer Master

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish