Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.