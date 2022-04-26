Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 GT vs Reno 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (956K versus 626K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (766 against 637 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1311 and 941 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (31:58 vs 25:16 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4 GT
vs
Reno 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 121 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4 GT +20%
766 nits
Reno 8
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 GT +3%
86.2%
Reno 8
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 818 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +39%
1311
Reno 8
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT +35%
3651
Reno 8
2695
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4 GT +53%
956089
Reno 8
626719
CPU 215062 -
GPU 419596 -
Memory 157599 -
UX 162410 -
Total score 956089 626719
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4 GT +103%
9355
Reno 8
4613
Stability 50% 99%
Graphics test 56 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 9355 4613
PCMark 3.0 score 12998 9607
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (36th and 180th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 33 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:14 hr 12:16 hr
Watching video 11:39 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 75 hr 86 hr
General battery life
Poco F4 GT
25:16 hr
Reno 8 +27%
31:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco F4 GT
n/a
Reno 8
115
Video quality
Poco F4 GT
n/a
Reno 8
129
Generic camera score
Poco F4 GT
n/a
Reno 8
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4 GT
86.6 dB
Reno 8
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 May 2022
Release date April 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

