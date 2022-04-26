Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 GT vs Reno 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко F4 GT
VS
Оппо Рено 8 Про
Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (956K versus 661K)
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1311 and 715 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (31:36 vs 25:16 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4 GT
vs
Reno 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 121 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4 GT
766 nits
Reno 8 Pro +7%
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.34 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 GT
86.2%
Reno 8 Pro +5%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Oppo Reno 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 818 MHz 912 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +83%
1311
Reno 8 Pro
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT +53%
3651
Reno 8 Pro
2388
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4 GT +44%
956089
Reno 8 Pro
661788
CPU 215062 145245
GPU 419596 259335
Memory 157599 137100
UX 162410 120108
Total score 956089 661788
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4 GT +66%
9355
Reno 8 Pro
5646
Stability 50% 99%
Graphics test 56 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 9355 5646
PCMark 3.0 score 12998 10713
AnTuTu Android Ranking (36th and 159th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 13
OS size 33 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (90% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:14 hr 10:31 hr
Watching video 11:39 hr 14:06 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 06:13 hr
Standby 75 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Poco F4 GT
25:16 hr
Reno 8 Pro +25%
31:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4 GT
86.6 dB
Reno 8 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 May 2022
Release date April 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs F4 GT
2. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs F4 GT
3. Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
4. Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
5. Xiaomi Poco F4 vs F4 GT
6. Apple iPhone 13 vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro
7. Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Reno 8 Pro
8. Oppo Reno 8 vs Reno 8 Pro
9. Vivo V25 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish