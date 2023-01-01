Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Realme GT Neo 5 SE 75 out of 100 VS 77 out of 100 Xiaomi Poco F4 GT Realme GT Neo 5 SE Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Realme GT Neo 5 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4700 mAh

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4700 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 395 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (451 vs 395 PPI) Weighs 16.9 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Realme GT Neo 5 SE Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.7% - PWM 121 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco F4 GT 754 nits GT Neo 5 SE n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 210 g (7.41 oz) 193.1 g (6.81 oz) Waterproof No No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal - Colors Black, Silver, Yellow Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F4 GT 86.2% GT Neo 5 SE +2% 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 33 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5500 mAh Charge power 120 W 100 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes Full charging time 0:17 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 09:14 hr - Watching video 11:39 hr - Gaming 04:15 hr - Standby 75 hr - General battery life Poco F4 GT 25:16 hr GT Neo 5 SE n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Poco F4 GT 86.6 dB GT Neo 5 SE n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced April 2022 April 2023 Release date April 2022 April 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Realme GT Neo 5 SE. But if the software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT.