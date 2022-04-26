Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs 12T Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Shows 11% longer battery life (28:05 vs 25:16 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (909 against 757 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
92
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
85
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|446 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|900 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.2%
|86.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|-
|PWM
|121 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +4%
1295
1246
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3611
12T Pro +12%
4047
|CPU
|215062
|-
|GPU
|419596
|-
|Memory
|157599
|-
|UX
|162410
|-
|Total score
|946881
|1032187
|Stability
|50%
|-
|Graphics test
|56 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|9355
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12998
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (36th and 19th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|33 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Full charging time
|0:17 hr
|0:23 hr
|Web browsing
|09:14 hr
|08:34 hr
|Watching video
|11:39 hr
|13:52 hr
|Gaming
|04:15 hr
|05:19 hr
|Standby
|75 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|1/3.47"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
130
Video quality
134
Generic camera score
129
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12T Pro. It has a better display, battery life, camera, and design.
