Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (28:05 vs 25:16 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (909 against 757 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4 GT
vs
12T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 121 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4 GT
757 nits
12T Pro +20%
909 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 GT
86.2%
12T Pro +1%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Xiaomi 12T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +4%
1295
12T Pro
1246
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT
3611
12T Pro +12%
4047
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4 GT
946881
12T Pro +9%
1032187
CPU 215062 -
GPU 419596 -
Memory 157599 -
UX 162410 -
Total score 946881 1032187
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4 GT
9355
12T Pro
n/a
Stability 50% -
Graphics test 56 FPS -
Graphics score 9355 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12998 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (36th and 19th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 33 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:14 hr 08:34 hr
Watching video 11:39 hr 13:52 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 05:19 hr
Standby 75 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Poco F4 GT
25:16 hr
12T Pro +11%
28:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.47"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4 GT
86.6 dB
12T Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 October 2022
Release date April 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12T Pro. It has a better display, battery life, camera, and design.

