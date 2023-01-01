Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi 13
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 13, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1228K versus 957K)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
88
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.36 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|414 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|1900 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.2%
|89.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|-
|PWM
|121 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|152.8 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|210 g (7.41 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Yellow
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 4 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1309
Xiaomi 13 +15%
1508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3637
Xiaomi 13 +46%
5316
|CPU
|215062
|-
|GPU
|419596
|-
|Memory
|157599
|-
|UX
|162410
|-
|Total score
|957932
|1228288
|Stability
|50%
|-
|Graphics test
|55 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|9333
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12998
|-
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (54th and 10th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|33 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:17 hr
|0:41 hr
|Web browsing
|09:14 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:39 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:15 hr
|-
|Standby
|75 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|54 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3.2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (54 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|-
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|December 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.
