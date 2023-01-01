Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi 13 VS Xiaomi Poco F4 GT Xiaomi 13 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 13, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1228K versus 957K)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1228K versus 957K) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.36 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 414 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1900 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 89.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.7% - PWM 121 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco F4 GT 764 nits Xiaomi 13 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 210 g (7.41 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Yellow White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F4 GT 86.2% Xiaomi 13 +4% 89.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14 OS size 33 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 67 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:14 hr - Watching video 11:39 hr - Gaming 04:15 hr - Standby 75 hr - General battery life Poco F4 GT 25:16 hr Xiaomi 13 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 - Zoom Digital Optical, 3.2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 22 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F4 GT 86.6 dB Xiaomi 13 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2022 December 2022 Release date April 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.