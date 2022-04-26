Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 GT vs Black Shark 4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Black Shark 4

Ксиаоми Поко F4 GT
VS
Ксиаоми Black Shark 4
Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
Xiaomi Black Shark 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (923K versus 724K)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (755 against 690 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1240 and 1022 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (26:22 vs 23:55 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4 GT
vs
Black Shark 4

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 162 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F4 GT +9%
755 nits
Black Shark 4
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Xiaomi Black Shark 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650
GPU clock 818 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +21%
1240
Black Shark 4
1022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT +5%
3607
Black Shark 4
3447
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4 GT +27%
923898
Black Shark 4
724637
CPU 216641 199047
GPU 418161 244031
Memory 126777 124485
UX 163184 157938
Total score 923898 724637
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4295
PCMark 3.0 score - 15537
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (17th and 77th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Joy UI 12.5
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (100% in 19 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:52 hr 09:17 hr
Watching video 10:45 hr 12:41 hr
Gaming 05:08 hr 04:14 hr
Standby 68 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Poco F4 GT
23:55 hr
Black Shark 4 +10%
26:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 March 2021
Release date April 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 4.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and X3 GT
3. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and F3 GT
4. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Redmi K50 Gaming
5. Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Poco F3
6. Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
7. Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Shark 4 Pro
8. Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish