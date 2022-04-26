Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 GT vs Black Shark 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Black Shark 4 Pro

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
VS
Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro
Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 862K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1295 and 1125 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4 GT
vs
Black Shark 4 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 121 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +15%
1295
Black Shark 4 Pro
1125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4 GT +10%
946881
Black Shark 4 Pro
862391
CPU 215062 207166
GPU 419596 319457
Memory 157599 185020
UX 162410 156764
Total score 946881 862391
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4 GT +62%
9355
Black Shark 4 Pro
5773
Stability 50% 97%
Graphics test 56 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 9355 5773
PCMark 3.0 score 12998 15647
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (36th and 49th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Joy UI 12.5
OS size 33 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (100% in 19 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:14 hr -
Watching video 11:39 hr -
Gaming 04:15 hr -
Standby 75 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 March 2021
Release date April 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
26 (78.8%)
7 (21.2%)
Total votes: 33

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
