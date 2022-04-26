Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Black Shark 4 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 862K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1295 and 1125 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.2%
|85.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|-
|PWM
|121 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +15%
1295
1125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT +2%
3611
3557
|CPU
|215062
|207166
|GPU
|419596
|319457
|Memory
|157599
|185020
|UX
|162410
|156764
|Total score
|946881
|862391
|Stability
|50%
|97%
|Graphics test
|56 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|9355
|5773
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12998
|15647
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (36th and 49th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Joy UI 12.5
|OS size
|33 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (100% in 19 min)
|Full charging time
|0:17 hr
|0:19 hr
|Web browsing
|09:14 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:39 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:15 hr
|-
|Standby
|75 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|March 2021
|Release date
|April 2022
|March 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro.
