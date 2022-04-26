Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Mi 10T
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (923K versus 648K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (755 against 617 nits)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1240 and 913 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
75
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.2%
|85.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|97.4%
|PWM
|-
|2381 Hz
|Response time
|-
|39.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1279:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|216 gramm (7.62 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Yellow
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +36%
1240
913
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT +8%
3607
3325
|CPU
|216641
|181605
|GPU
|418161
|217457
|Memory
|126777
|109220
|UX
|163184
|141147
|Total score
|923898
|648565
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|22 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|3809
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10562
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (17th and 124th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|-
|19.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:17 hr
|1:00 hr
|Web browsing
|08:52 hr
|-
|Watching video
|10:45 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:08 hr
|-
|Standby
|68 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
97
Video quality
95
Generic camera score
98
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|September 2020
|Release date
|April 2022
|December 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.51 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT is definitely a better buy.
