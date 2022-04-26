Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 GT vs Mi 10T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Mi 10T Pro

Ксиаоми Поко F4 GT
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Про
Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (923K versus 647K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (755 against 630 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1240 and 916 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Shows 69% longer battery life (40:30 vs 23:55 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4 GT
vs
Mi 10T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.9%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 42.2 ms
Contrast - 1252:1
Max. Brightness
Poco F4 GT +20%
755 nits
Mi 10T Pro
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 GT +1%
86.2%
Mi 10T Pro
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650
GPU clock 818 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +35%
1240
Mi 10T Pro
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT +8%
3607
Mi 10T Pro
3331
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4 GT +43%
923898
Mi 10T Pro
647691
CPU 216641 182985
GPU 418161 216878
Memory 126777 108016
UX 163184 140676
Total score 923898 647691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 22 FPS
Graphics score - 3785
PCMark 3.0 score - 10669
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 19.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:52 hr 15:12 hr
Watching video 10:45 hr 15:44 hr
Gaming 05:08 hr 06:17 hr
Standby 68 hr 136 hr
General battery life
Poco F4 GT
23:55 hr
Mi 10T Pro +69%
40:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution - 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4 GT
n/a
Mi 10T Pro
90.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 September 2020
Release date April 2022 December 2020
SAR (head) - 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
3. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
4. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming
5. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
6. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
7. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10T
8. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Xiaomi 11T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish